Summer House fans nominate “hot mess” Lindsay Hubbard for next  Bachelorette candidacy

After her split with Carl Radke, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is the perfect person to lead a new season of The Bachelorette, according to fans.

Lindsay Hubbard’s love life has been on full display ever since being a part of the inaugural cast of Summer House.

The past few years of her romance journey have hit a rocky road after her engagement to co-star Carl Radke fell apart back in 2023.

Now that their relationship is over in what she claims was a blindsiding breakup, Lindsay is back in the dating scene and looking for someone else to settle down with.

The reality TV star was seen out with The Traitors US and The Challenge alum Johnny Bananas post-split, but it doesn’t seem as though the pair have continued dating. Before she starts mingling with other celebrities, fans have another idea of how she could find her future husband and it has to do with an iconic mansion and a couple of roses.

Instagram Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House

On April 7, Summer House fans took to Reddit to share their idea that Lindsay would make for a great Bachelorette, meaning the star of the dating show The Bachelorette.

One fan wrote, “Never been into the Bachelor/Bachelorette show so can’t speak to the vibe but I think she would be both so good and so cringe at the same time.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “What a gorgeous terrible frightening but beautiful hot mess that would be. And I’m here for it.”

“It would be the most unhinged season of The Bachelorette. Not a Lindssy fan but would 100% watch it,” a fan also commented.

The single woman to lead The Bachelorette Season 21 has already been chosen, but who knows? Maybe Lindsay will be next.