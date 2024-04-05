Summer House fans predict Kyle & Amanda will divorce over living situation

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are having disagreements in their marriage on Summer House Season 8, and fans are convinced the couple will get divorced.

Summer House Season 8 focuses on the downfall of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s relationship, but Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are still having issues in their own marriage.

In last night’s episode, Amanda convinced Kyle to look at a house in New Jersey because she needs a break from the New York City every once in awhile.

However, Kyle wants to stay in the city to focus on his business, and isn’t ready to move to the suburbs yet. Amanda admitted that she would live in the house for a month at a time to get away from him.

Since the Summer House couple can’t agree about their living situation, fans are predicting that they’ll get divorced.

“A $1.4M investment property so you can get away from your husband for a month a time because he isn’t ready to leave NYC… Amanda and Kyle need to divorce,” one fan wrote on X.

“So Amanda is MOVING to the suburbs for months at a time?! And Kyle is staying in the city?! Oh, this relationship is headed nowhere faaaaast,” another fan agreed.

“This isn’t meant to be mean, just kind of concerning, but have Amanda and Kyle ever talked about long term plans and decisions? They seem to be on very very different pages,” a third fan chimed in.

“Honestly – and I do HATE this, but Kyle and Amanda will break up. Not sure when – maybe not for a couple years, but they will divorce at some point,” someone else added.

Fans feel that Kyle and Amanda’s relationship has been on the rocks for awhile. Aside from disagreeing about their living situation, Kyle wants to have kids soon, but Amanda isn’t ready.

As of now, Kyle and Amanda are still together, and viewers will have to keep watching Summer House and following the couple on social media for more updates.

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. on Bravo.