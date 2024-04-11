Selling Sunset’s Brett Oppenheim debuts new girlfriend after Samantha split

Since 2022 it was assumed that Brett Oppenheim was still dating Samantha Abdul, but apparently, we were completely wrong.

When it comes to the brothers behind The Oppenheim Real Estate Group, Brett and Jason, they both have quite a relationship history to say the very least.

Jason has dated half of the female cast of Selling Sunset (who also double as his employees,) including Chrishell Stause and Mary Bonnet Fitzgerald.

His twin Brett hasn’t been with any of the stars of the show (as far as we know), but he has had several public relationships. At one point he was dating model Tina Louise, but the couple eventually split in 2021. Then, he began a romance with tattoo artist Samantha Abdul in 2022 and the two seemed to be completely smitten with each other at the time.

Article continues after ad

Even though no official breakup announcement was made, Brett has made it clear on social media that not only are he and Samantha through, but he’s found someone new.

Article continues after ad

On April 9, Brett took to his Instagram story to share a photo of himself and new his girlfriend Daniela enjoying themselves in Tokyo, referring to her as his “little cherry blossom”.

Daniela soon hard launched their relationship on her IG too, with a short clip of the two holding hands on the flight into Japan.

It’s unclear when their relationship started, but back in March 2023 Daniella posted a photo collage of her birthday and Brett was in one of the photos. If they have been together for a while, there’s a chance that she could make an appearance in the eighth season of Selling Sunset.

Article continues after ad

A release date for the season has not been announced as of yet, but it has been filmed already so it’s only a matter of time until it releases on Netflix.