Bre Tiesi’s “mean girl” attitude with Cassandra Dawn makes Selling Sunset fans rage

It doesn’t look like a friendship between Bre Tiesi and Cassandra Dawn will ever be possible. Fans are weighing in.

As soon as Cassandra Dawn arrived on the scene during Selling Sunset Season 8, Bre Tiesi immediately had a problem with her presence.

Cassandra claims the women used to know each other from when they worked as bottle service girls in their 20s.

Bre insists that she never met Cassandra. Bre also refuses to acknowledge Cassandra as someone from her work history. Fans of the show are confused by the entire thing and they’re starting to ask questions.

What viewers think of Bre Tiesi and Cassandra Dawn’s feud

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss the issues between Bre and Cassandra.

The Redditor who started it wrote, “Why is Bre so mean??? This girl, her bad attitude, and everything about her seems rotten from the inside out.

“Holy hell, why was she so mean and rude to Cassandra for no reason[?] The way she behaved at the new office party to me was shocking.”

Someone responded, “She’s insecure as hell and overcompensates by just being nasty to everyone. It’s like a weak person’s idea of what strength is. I can’t stand her and she’s about tied with Nicole [Young] as my least favorites

Another user added, “Honestly I feel like she has something to hide about her past life because it makes no sense that she treated Cassandra the way she did and I’m starting to believe she defends Nick to death beccause he is somehow protecting that past…”

As of now, the reason for Bre‘s angsty attitude toward Cassandra is a bit of a mystery.

If their entire backstory is that they simply worked as bottle service girls together in their 20s, fans are confused as to why that would push Bre to exhibit such an intense level of mean girl behavior.