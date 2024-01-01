Selling Sunset fans demand nursery for the women-centered workplace

Fans of Selling Sunset want to know why the notion of a nursery space is off the table at the Oppenheim Group.

When Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Romain Bonnet announced their pregnancy during Season 7 of Selling Sunset, they did it playfully.

They jokingly suggested adding a nursery space to the brand-new Oppenheim Group building as they were letting everyone in on their news.

At the time, Jason Oppenheim brushed it off without taking the conversation any further. Fans of Selling Sunset are now weighing in with their opinions about that.

Should the Oppenheim Group have a nursery?

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss the idea of adding a nursery space to the Oppenheim Group office in Los Angeles.

The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “Mary’s nursery idea for [the] new office. I know it was intended simply as a pregnancy announcement, but why wouldn’t there be a breastfeeding room or something for all these nursing mamas…?”

“With all the extra amenities, it’s actually weird that none of it is actually gauged to their staff’s needs.”

Since the Oppenheim Group staff consists of mostly women, Redditors have joined the conversation in support of a nursery space addition in the office. Many of the women who work there happen to be mothers, as well.

One user wrote, “Yeah, it really wouldn’t have been hard to extend the ladies’ bathroom and have a nice quiet area for the women to sit in and pump. I hated how quickly he shut that down.”

Someone else argued against the idea by saying, “Providing a daycare is very complicated for an employer. Lots of health code requirements. It’s not as easy as putting a crib in the corner.”

As of now, there are no plans for a nursery space to be added on-site at any of the Oppenheim Group offices.

To keep up with all things related to Selling Sunset, read the most interesting updates here.