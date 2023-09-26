Sara Jeihooni says what it would take for her to do a Shahs of Sunset reboot

When it comes to Shahs of Sunset, Sara Jeihooni is not quite sure she would go back to the popular series if it gets remade.

One of the most successful shows in the history of Bravo is Shas of Sunset.

With a total of nine seasons of pure drama and jaw-dropping scenes, the show was a landmark for the network and a great source of on-screen representation of Persian Americans.

Even though she wasn’t a regular cast member on the show, Sara Jeihooni quickly captured the audience’s attention when she made her debut in Season 8.

Since the show’s cancellation in 2022, Sara has been working on her music career and even recently released a new single “In My Bag.”

With that being said, would she be open to coming back to reality TV, or is she done with it for good?

Does Sara Jeihooni want to do Shas of Sunset again?

On September 25, Dexerto spoke with Sara about the possibility of her doing a reboot of the show.

“When I was approached about being on a show on Bravo – I immediately responded and said ‘Is it Shahs of Sunset?’ cause it just made sense and it felt fitting. However, whether I’d do it again or not all would depend on the details of its return and where I’m at in my life and if it made sense or not,” she said.

Despite being on the fence about returning, the former reality TV star had nothing but positives to say about being on the show.

“I learned a lot from that experience. I learned a lot about myself, people, and the world. More than anything, it made me more sure of who I am, it made me just care less about the opinions of others, it made me stronger, and it just made me more courageous,” Sara said.

