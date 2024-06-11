Love Island USA fans thrilled as series icon slated to host Season 6 Aftersun series

Former Love Island UK finalist is back on our screens for Love Island USA Season 6 for a role in a brand-new series.

Those diehard Love Island fans know that the UK series boasts something that none of its spinoffs have had, which is Aftersun.

Similar to Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live!, the after-show features the host as she recaps some of the highlights from the villa with former islanders who can share their personal insight about the on-screen situations.

But now, the UK show isn’t the only series in the Love Island umbrella that has the after show.

On June 6, it was announced that Love Island USA is debuting its first-ever Aftersun for Season 6. Hosting the segment is none other than Maura Higgins, former UK islander and social ambassador for USA.

It’s unclear whether or not someone will take her place as the ambassador for the series or if she’s going to handle both positions. But either way, fans are hyped and took to Reddit the same day to share their joy.

One fan wrote, “YESSS!! She is a LI legend she deserves this sm.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “She should’ve been host! But I’m glad she’s back.”

Fans also have begun a long list of requests for what they are expecting from the segment.

“I’m hoping it feels like a true After Sun rather than a repackaged Unseen Bits, with Maura breaking up the segments for commentary and a post-dumping interview. Give her a small set, and include past islanders and ‘celebrities’ as guests,” was one of the Redditor’s suggestions.

The first episode of Season 6’s Aftersun is set to premiere on June 15 and will be available to stream on Peacock. We’ll soon see if Maura and the segment will live up to the fans’ expectations.