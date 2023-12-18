Selling Sunset viewers urge production to drop villain arc narrative

There always seems to be a “villain” to hate on Selling Sunset. Fans of the show are growing tired of the narrative.

Starting during Season 1 of Selling Sunset on Netflix, there always seemed to be a clear-cut “villain” to hone in on.

Fans of the show are starting to question whether or not this is a narrative the production team should continue pushing.

Is it possible the show would be just as entertaining without a member of the cast lineup getting stuck with the “villain” label?

Article continues after ad

Some Selling Sunset fans are tired of seeing villains

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss the consistent villain arcs viewers notice throughout every season of Selling Sunset.

Article continues after ad

The person who started the thread wrote, “Do they really need a villain? I hated Christine and was thrilled when she left the show, because it was so ridiculous and was all about Christine and who she was fighting with.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Am I the only one that actually enjoys the real estate and when the girls get along? I’d love to see more of their friendships and the actually selling of the homes than the silly spats.”

Article continues after ad

Other Redditors agree that it’s high time to drop the villain arc plot points, but that doesn’t automatically mean there won’t be disputes to sort through in office at the Oppenheim Group.

Article continues after ad

Some fans believe it’s perfectly fine for feuds like the one between Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani to play out onscreen.

Even though it was clear that Bre and Chelsea were never going to be friends, viewers don’t think either one of them should have been described as a Selling Sunset villain at any point.

Article continues after ad

As a reminder, Christine Quinn was labeled the villain in earlier seasons, and Nicole Young was labeled the villain of Seasons 6 and 7. Fans will have to wait and see if Netflix producers will be willing to take this advice moving forward.