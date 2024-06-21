Perfect Match’s Harry Jowsey admits he was “very drunk” throughout Season 2

Harry Jowsey hasn’t taken full ownership of his Perfect Match Season 2 antics and there’s a reason for that.

You would think that because this is Harry Jowsey’s fourth time on a reality TV show his Perfect Match Season 2 journey would have been a breeze, but it’s been the complete opposite.

After inciting the intense argument between Melinda and Jess, and a few interesting comments along the way, he’s been accused of displaying downright “scary” behavior on-screen.

Now he is finally speaking his truth about his second Perfect Match journey and his reasonings are not what you are going to expect.

On June 18, Harry released another segment of his Boyfriend Material podcast. While viewers were expecting him to explain his perspective on some of his comments and actions, the reality TV star gave a pretty shocking explanation for why his conduct was so out of character.

“I was absolutely sideways 90% of the time. There’s a lot of conversations and things that we all see that I’m seeing for the first time and I’m like, ‘Why did I say that? What is going on?’ If you look at my eyes, I look very drunk. I look like I’ve got problems, and I did have a lot of problems,” he said in the episode.

Harry further claimed that “there was no limits with the alcohol” during the competition and that there was even a moment when he “didn’t know what was going on.”

If he truly was intoxicated the entire time during filming, this could raise alarm not only for the star’s well-being. It also could put a spotlight on Netflix’s safety protocols for potentially allowing their contestants to get drunk consistently.

As of now, none of his co-stars have revealed their own experiences with alcohol in Season 2, and Netflix hasn’t cleared the air about the show’s drinking policy.

