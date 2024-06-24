Perfect Match Season 2: Are any of the couples still together?

There were a total of six Perfect Match Season 2 couples who were still together by the finale episode, but here’s how many went the distance.

Perfect Match Season 2 was filled with nothing but intense arguments, surprising challenges, and new relationships.

While one couple won the competition, fans may be wondering about the other couples formed during the season – and the status of the winning pair for that matter.

Without further ado, here is the relationship update of all of the Perfect Match Season 2 couples, including the details from Netflix’s Where They Are Now segment.

Jess Vestal and Harry Jowsey

Fans knew all about this couple before the season even aired. There were leaked photos of the two cozied up together after the time of filming, which confirmed their involvement in the show.

Nonetheless, viewers were surprised to see the two close fairly quickly into the season. Despite all of the obstacles, including the warnings from Jess’ female co-stars about Harry’s past dating history and the Melinda kiss situation, the two were happy to be with each other in the finale.

However, it’s important to point out that according to Harry, he was drunk during the entire filming process.

As far as a timeline of how their relationship lasted, the couple’s romance did make it off-screen. Harry shared on his podcast that he had a “secret girlfriend” while he was filming Dancing with the Stars, so he and Jess seemed to be together for quite a while before eventually splitting.

Neither of them has a firm handle on what caused them to split up, but Jess seems to think it had to do with expectations that weren’t realistic on Harry’s side. She also shared that she doesn’t see him as an enemy, so who knows? Maybe they’ll find their way back together.

Christine and Nigel

As the official winning couple of the season, Christine and Nigel’s romance came about rather suddenly.

Both entering later in the game, the two bombshells didn’t initially fall for each other. In fact, Christine had her heart set on Kaz but later found her way to Nigel right before the voting for the winning couple began.

After taking home the win, the two enjoyed the prize, which was not only each other but an all-expense paid trip to anywhere of their choosing. They spent multiple weeks in Thailand, and after trying to keep their relationship strong after that, it eventually lost its steam.

Alara and Stevan

Speaking of the winning couple, in the eyes of many viewers, Alara and Stevan should have taken home the win instead.

Gaining a close connection instantly, one of their most touching on-screen moments was when Stevan surprised her with a s’mores date by the fire after Alta revealed to him that she’d never made them before.

While they didn’t win the free trip, they decided to go on vacation with each other anyway after filming. However, their relationship didn’t last too long afterward.

According to Alana, he ghosted her after giving her a ton of empty promises. Stevan did admit that he didn’t have the time to maintain a long-distance relationship and that “it is what it is.”

Micah and Kaz

After flirting with Izzy (and it quickly becoming an awkward moment), Micah turned her eyes towards Kaz instead.

After a rollercoaster on-screen journey that included Kaz expressing his interest in the other women, they still stuck by each other in the finale.

Their relationship hit its stopping point after filming at the hands of a cheating scandal. Specifically, it was alleged that Kaz kissed one of their co-stars. He denies that it happened but Micah doesn’t believe him, and they’ve left it at that.

Bryton and Elys

After Elys was blamed for getting Justin eliminated and Bryton was accused of hate speech by another co-star, they easily took the titles of the male and female villains of the season.

After unexpectedly deciding to match in Episode 9, their rollercoaster romance didn’t go much farther than that.

Similar to Alara’s claim, Elys says that Bryton ghosted her after filming, and while he hasn’t denied that, he did explain that Elys’ personality changed off-screen and that caused a riff in his decision to pursue their relationship.

Chris and Tolu

Chris and Tolu’s journey in Season 2 saw them evolve from friends to flirtatious friends to a pair giving a romantic relationship a genuine try.

Their relationship soon took a turn and, from Tolu’s perspective, Chris didn’t rise to the standard that she needed in a partner.

“Know your worth, and put tax on it. And don’t let no man make you lower yourself to get down at his level. He needs to rise up to who you are. Period,” she told People after their breakup.

There was also an incident after the finale aired when Chris allegedly deleted the comments Tolu was leaving underneath his social media posts.

So, as of now, none of the couples from the second season are still together, and there isn’t an update on whether Perfect Match is returning for Season 3. For more reality TV coupling news, check out which couples are still together from Love Is Blind Season 6.