Perfect Match Season 2 trailer confirms Jessica Vestal’s rumored relationship

There was some speculation that Love Is Blind Season 6 star Jessica Vestal was dating another popular reality TV star, and now we know it to be true.

One rumored relationship that reality TV fans can’t stop talking about is between Love Is Blind’s Jessica Vestal and Too Hot To Handle alum Harry Jowsey.

During the airing of Season 6 of LIB, leaked photos of the two of them getting cozy with one another dated back to 2023 were released. Since Harry was not on the season with her, it was assumed that either they met out and about or they were both tied to an unknown project together.

Article continues after ad

While neither of them publicly addressed the photos, Harry revealed on his Boyfriend Material podcast that he did have a secret girlfriend while he was on Dancing With The Stars, which fueled the speculation even more.

Nonetheless, the search was still going for fans trying to figure out how these two reality TV icons connected and their current relationship status, and now, the search is over.

Article continues after ad

The official trailer for Perfect Match Season 2 was released on May 21. It confirmed that Jess and Harry started dating during the show’s filming.

Not only were the two kissing in the clip, but Harry also remarked during the clip that “Jessica gets me excited about the future.”

Article continues after ad

Harry did say on his podcast that the romance rumors between him and his DWTS partner Rylee Arnold were the driving force of ending his relationship, so it seems as though while he and Jess were flirtatious back when the show was filming, the flame has since gone out.



But who knows? Maybe the premiere of their past love on Perfect Match will bring them back together. There’s only one way to find out: when Season 2 premieres on Netflix on June 7.