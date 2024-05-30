Perfect Match star spoils relationship status ahead of Season 2 premiere

Perfect Match Season 2 isn’t even out yet, and fans already know the fate of three stars, including returning contestant, Dom Gabriel.

Reality TV fans love Perfect Match because it’s a chance for beloved stars of every Netflix reality television series to look for love, most of which for their second time on-screen.

So far, already one couple from the second season has been confirmed, Harry Jowsey and Jess Vestal. However, Harry already admitted that they broke up after their relationship was spotted months before their involvement in the season was even announced.

And now, yet another star is spilling the beans on whether or not they’re seeing someone after Season 2.

Dom Gabriel, who viewers might remember from The Mole and the first season of Perfect Match, took to Instagram on May 24 to not-so-subtly reveal his romance status update in a relatable video.

The reality TV star used the caption, “When I’m about to get married but I see SZA liked my posts on IG,” to show that he would instantly back out of a relationship with the Grammy-winning artist.

Not only did he provide screenshot proof of SZA liking his content, but he also tagged the singer in the post with the words, “I can be your 9-5…your weekend…your whatever.”

While SZA hasn’t publicly responded to Dom’s flirtatious comments as of yet, it’s clear that he didn’t find the love of his life in Season 2.

In the premiere season, he took home the win alongside his now ex-girlfriend, Georgia Hassaratti. Speaking of Georgia, her other ex is Harry Jowsey, which will make for quite an interesting second season to see how the two men interact with each other. Maybe both of their fourth times on reality TV will be the charm?