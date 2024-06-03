Who won the Netflix Reality Superlatives? Winners revealed

The winners of this inaugural competition include stars from Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle. Did your fave make the cut?

The Netflix wing of reality TV content is more massive than most might think. From popular dating shows like Love Is Blind to strategic competition shows like The Circle and Squid Game: The Challenge, the streaming service boasts an impressive lineup.

Over the years, each series has introduced fans to hilarious, fashionable, and chaotic people who have not only made their on-screen debuts but have become icons in their own rights.

In honor of this, Netflix hosted a Netflix Reality Superlative contest, where fans voted for their favorite stars in an effort to take home the win for their respective categories.

Article continues after ad

The voting has closed, and the winners have officially been announced! Here’s who won the first-ever Netflix Reality Superlative competition, and the other contestants who were on the ballot.

Article continues after ad

Cutest Couple

Winners: Cameron Hamilton & Lauren Speed-Hamilton (Love Is Blind Season 1)

Nominated

Johnny McIntyre & Amy Tiffany (Love Is Blind Season 6)

Shanique Brown & Randall Griffin (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 1)

Brett Brown & Tiffany Pennywell Brown (Love Is Blind Season 4)

David Isaacman & Abbey Lutes (Love On The Spectrum)

G Flip & Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Biggest Flirt

Winner: Harry Jowsey (Too Hot To Handle Season 1, Perfect Match Season 1)

Instagram: harryjowsey

Nominated

Xander Bogger (The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 1)

Holly Scarfone (Too Hot To Handle Season 3)

Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle Season 3, Perfect Match Season 1)

Christine Obanor (Too Hot To Handle Season 5)

Melina Melrose (Too Hot To Handle Season 2)

Most Strategic Player

Winner: Mai Whelan (Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1)

Nominated

Quori-Tyler (QT) Bullock (The Circle Season 6)

Avori Henderson (The Mole, Season 1)

Deleesa St. Agathe (The Circle Season 2)

Tolú Ekundare (The Trust: A Game of Greed Season 1)

James Andre Jefferson Jr. (The Circle Season 3)

Ultimate Reality BFFs

Winners: Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan (Selling Sunset)

NETFLIX

Nominated

Stephen Goku Lomas & Rick Mercurio (Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1)

Harry Jowsey & Dom Gabriel (Perfect Match Season 1)

Joey & Shubham (The Circle Season 1)

Lexi Goldberg & Mal Wright(The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 1)

Sophia, Alexia, and Farrah Umansky (Buying Beverly Hills)

Reality Style Icon

Winner: Jessica Vestal (Love Is Blind Season 6)

Netflix

Nominated

Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset)

Dom Gabriel (The Mole Season 1)

Amanza Smith (Selling Sunset)

Alexia Umansky (Buying Beverly Hills)

Gio Helou (Selling The O.C.)

Most Likely To Boost Your Mood

Winner: Connor Tomlinson (Love On The Spectrum Season 2)

Nominated

Chloe Veitch (Too Hot To Handle, The Circle Season 2, Perfect Match Season 1)

Brandon Baker (The Circle Season 6)

LeAnn Wilcox Plutnicki (Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1)

Tanner Smith (Love On The Spectrum Season 2)

Shubham Goel (The Circle Season 1)

Most Likely To Seal The Real Estate Deal

Winner: Jason Oppenheim (Selling Sunset)

Instagram/@jasonoppenheim

Nominated

Kayla Cordona (Selling The O.C.)

Farrah Brittany (Buying Beverly Hills)

Ryan Serhant (Owning Manhattan)

Mauricio Umansky (Buying Beverly Hills)

Mary Fitzgerald (Selling Sunset)

Most Quotable

Winner: Jess Vestal (Love Is Blind Season 6)

Netflix

Nominated

Polly Brindle (Selling The O.C.)

Laura Dadisman (Love Is Blind Season 6)

Chloe Veitch (Too Hot To Handle, The Circle Season 2, Perfect Match Season 1)

Dani Bowman (Love On The Spectrum)

Bre Tiesi (Selling Sunset)

Most Meme-Worthy Expressions

Winner: Chelsea Blackwell (Love Is Blind Season 6)

NETFLIX

Nominated

Spencer Hawkins (Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1)

Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts Season 1, Perfect Match Season 1)

Marshall Glaze (Love Is Blind Season 4)

Mal Wright (The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 1)

Micah Lussier (Love Is Blind Season 4)

Most Willing To Stir The Pot

Winner: Chase DeMoor (Too Hot To Handle Season 2)

Nominated

Bryton Constantin (Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1)

Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind Season 3)

AD Smith (Love Is Blind Season 6)

Courtney Revolution (The Circle Season 2)

Vanessa Papa (The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 1)

It’s unclear whether or not this will become a yearly competition, but just in case, make sure to keep up with all of the latest reality TV shows (including the highly-anticipated Perfect Match Season 2) to have an idea of who will be nominated next.