EntertainmentReality TV

Love Is Blind’s Trevor returns to social media after “nightmare” Season 6 reunion

Je'Kayla Crawford
Trevor from Love Is BlindNetflix

Over a month since the drama that was the Season 6 reunion, Trevor Sova is back and he is facing the noise.

One of the most jaw-dropping moments from the Season 6 reunion (aside from Sarah Ann’s fashion roast) was when Trevor Sova made a surprise appearance.

His cameo quickly turned south after he was put on the spot about allegations made by his ex-girlfriend, with evidence of their text messages displayed for his co-stars and live audience to see. 

Stunned, Trevor soon asked to leave the reunion and that was the last that fans heard from him for a long while. But now, he’s back and he has something to say.

On April 17, Trevor shared a photo of himself on Instagram  (which he hadn’t posted on since February) along with a lengthy message where he explained his side of the reunion chaos.

“I knew allegations about me had been made the night before we filmed the reunion but I for some reason didn’t read the actual texts and when I saw them pull up on a screen I felt like I was in a nightmare only that nightmare was about to be viewed by 50 million people and I had 3 seconds to think of a response,” he explained in the caption.

The reality TV star went on to share that he admits his wrongdoing and is currently seeing a therapist to focus on his mental health. While the general reaction from the LIB fanbase was mixed, his Season 6 co-stars welcomed his return back with open arms in the comments section.

Clay Gravesande wrote, “ I always got your back bro!” Kenneth Gorham also chimed in and wrote, “Always behind you bro! Stay strong, stay encouraged.”

Related Topics

Love is Blind

About The Author

Je'Kayla Crawford

Je'Kayla is a US Reality TV Senior Writer with Dexerto. She covers all things Reality TV news, with a focus on Love Is Blind and Below Deck. Feel free to reach out at jekayla.crawford@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Love Is Blind's Chelsea and Jimmy
Reality TV
Love Is Blind’s Chelsea reveals she’s dating again after Season 6 split
Je'Kayla Crawford
Chelsea Megan Fox Love Is Blind
Reality TV
Megan Fox finally weighs in on Love Is Blind Season 6 lookalike drama
Je'Kayla Crawford
love is blind chelsea Blackwell pleads with Taylor swift to not watch the show
Reality TV
Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell reveals she slid into Post Malone’s DMs
Je'Kayla Crawford
Love Is Blind Season 6's Jessica
Reality TV
Love Is Blind fans confused over Jessica Vestal’s new brand deal
Je'Kayla Crawford

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.