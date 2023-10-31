Love is Blind: Izzy Zapata’s new girlfriend’s Instagram draws comparisons to Stacy Snyder from fans 

Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata didn’t work out after filming Love is Blind together. Now, fans are comparing her to his new girlfriend.

The fifth season of Love is Blind was full of its fair share of relationship woes. A lot went down between Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder from the moment they met in the pods until the moment she called things off at the altar.

It was enough to get viewers totally hooked on the drama. At the reunion, Izzy and Stacy opened up about the demise of their relationship. On October 17, 2023, he hard-launched his relationship with a new woman named Shelby Webb on Instagram.

He disabled his comments so the general public couldn’t say much about his new romance. Most recently, though, it’s become possible for the public to weigh in with their thoughts thanks to a post from Shelby.

Shelby Webb and Stacy Snyder are being compared by Love is Blind fans

Shelby posted a pic with Izzy on Instagram – and she didn’t disable to comments! Since it’s now finally possible for the world to share their opinions, loads of comments from Love is Blind fans have already flooded in.

One person wrote, “She seems much nicer than the other girl…” Another Instagram user added, “I am so happy it did not work with the other girl! You would never have been good enough! And you are!”

A third person chimed in to say, “BETTER OFF THAN STACEY” with a heart-eye emoji. The original hard-launch post on Izzy’s page pulled in a handful of remarks from fans before he fully disabled his comments.

Some were claiming that the blonde hair Stacey and Shelby both have serves as proof that Izzy has a type. One person wrote, “Of course she looks like Stacy lol.” Another said, “Same font, but different.”

As of now, fans are comparing Shelby and Stacy based on their blonde hair and outward appearances. By that same token, they’re also being compared based on attitudes and personalities.

Since Izzy has become somewhat of a public figure after starring in Love is Blind, opinions from the public come with the territory. As long as these reality TV stars have comment sections that are open, these conversations will likely continue circulating.