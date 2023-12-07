Meet the celebs from this week’s Hell’s Kitchen episode: Alix Klineman & Kel Mitchell

Celebrity guests consistently appear on weekly episodes of Hell’s Kitchen. These are the guests who showed up this time around.

One of the reasons Hell’s Kitchen is such a popular reality TV show is that celebrity guests are always invited to taste the food being cooked by contestants.

Occasionally, the celebrity guests are so prominent that they cause contestants from the Red and Blue Teams to get undeniably starstruck.

For Season 22, Episode 10, Alix Klineman and Kel Mitchell were the celebrity guests who showed their faces. These are the details.

Article continues after ad

Alix Klineman appeared on Hell’s Kitchen

Alix is an Olympic volleyball player who has taken home a gold medal for her talents on the volleyball court.

Article continues after ad

She’s a former indoor volleyball player, but she’s now recognized for her skills playing beach volleyball above all else. The summer of 2020 is when Alix won her first Olympics gold medal.

Alix is a fabulous celebrity guest on a show like Hell’s Kitchen, where contestants are eager to succeed in their craft. The chefs have a desire to do well, similar to the way Alix handles herself in her sport.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Kel Mitchell also appeared on Hell’s Kitchen

Kel Mitchell is an actor and comedian you might recognize from the kid-friendly Nickelodeon network. Most notably, he was an original cast member of a comedy series called All That.

Article continues after ad

He stayed with the show for five seasons and often shared screen time with Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes, and Nick Cannon.

From 1996 until 2000, Kenan and Kel worked together on a hilarious TV show that was titled after both of their first names.

Beyond Nickelodeon, Kel’s also landed roles in movies like Good Burger, Caught on Tape, and Honeydripper.

Article continues after ad

This actor has a great sense of humor, which is why he’s been so successful in the comedy realm. His lighthearted energy brings loads of positivity to a highly intense show like Hell’s Kitchen.