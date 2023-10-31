Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2’s roguelike campaign wants players to save the universe

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 developers have finally confirmed what players can expect from the all-new story campaign – a roguelike adventure.

Upon announcing the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl sequel, developers teased an all-new campaign mode. Early details about the title confirmed well over a dozen playable characters, as the roster’s packed with the likes of SpongeBob, Squidward, Jimmy Neutron, and many more.

Developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs didn’t have much to say about the story mode at the time. However, new information is surfacing as All-Star Brawl 2’s release draws near.

In fact, the latest trailer offers a first look at what the all-new campaign mode will have on offer at release.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2’s campaign mode is a roguelike

Publisher GameMill Entertainment has unleashed a brand-new trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, which showcases a glimpse at the story mode.

Framed as a roguelike, the campaign will task players with facing off against Danny Phantom villain Vlad Plasmius, who’s been sowing chaos across the Nickelodeon universe.

Those who take on the challenge will need to master their skills with the help of unique, unlockable powerups. The story mode will let players encounter unexpected allies and unlock new playable brawlers.

Based on the trailer, All-Star Brawl 2’s roguelike campaign will cover a variety of stages, such as the wilderness-based settings featured in The Wild Thornberrys.

In addition to finally unveiling the story mode, GameMill Entertainment also confirmed its DLC plans for All-Star Brawl 2.

A handful of new brawlers will join the roster on an unspecified date in 2024, including Avatar’s Zuko and Mr. Krabs from SpongeBob SquarePants.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 launches digitally on Tuesday, November 7, with a physical release scheduled for Friday, December 1.