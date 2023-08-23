Amanda Bynes spotted for first time since re-entering mental health facility

After re-entering herself in a more therapeutic mental health facility, Amanda Bynes has been sighted for the first time.

Actress Amanda Bynes has been on a rollercoaster of a ride when it comes to her mental health treatment.

In 2013, Bynes was forced to adhere to a conservatorship that controlled the treatment of her mental health regardless of whether she approved of it or not.

Since then, she’s been in and out of hospitals. However, Bynes was recently spotted this past Friday for the first time since her most recent hospital admittance.

Instagram: amandabynesnews Amanda Bynes was recently spotted for the first time since seeking more mental health treatment.

Amanda Bynes graduates to ‘minimal supervision’ at her treatment center

Bynes’ conservatorship was set into place after she reportedly set fire to a driveway in 2013. According to her attorney, David Esquibias, Bynes’ parents were worried for her safety, saying, “It seemed like the right thing to do at the time.”

A year later, Bynes admitted via Twitter that she was on medication after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Since then, she has been in and out of hospitals for various amounts of time during each stay.

Most recently, she entered into a more therapeutic hospital setting compared to her previous outpatient stay where her treatment wasn’t managed to her likeness.

Though her conservatorship ended in 2022, nine years after she was obliged to follow the care requirements of her mother as well as medics, Bynes is still in treatment for her mental health.

Instagram: amandabynesnews Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship began in 2013 and ended in 2022.

However, sources have revealed that she has graduated to minimal supervision, meaning she may leave the property of her current treatment center.

Since graduating to a more independent mental health program, Bynes has been spotted for the first time out in public on Friday running errands in Orange County, California.

Bynes was seen alone outside a smoke shop while dressed down in jeggings, a plain tee shirt, and a styled updo.

She has yet to make a public statement regarding her conservatorship as well as her current mental health treatment. However, sources close to the ‘What a Girl Wants’ actress stated that she is in good spirits.