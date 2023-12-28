Hell’s Kitchen Season 22: Who earned a black jacket?

These are the details about Black Jacket winners on Hell’s Kitchen Season 22 – and some predictions from diehard fans.

Earning a Black Jacket is a big deal on Hell’s Kitchen if you’re an up-and-coming chef. It says a lot about your skill set.

Contestants competing for approval from Gordon Ramsay have the opportunity to earn Black Jackets if they handle various challenges with grace.

The first time a Black Jacket was ever presented to a contestant was during Season 12. It came back in Season 16 and has been part of the show since then. Who will take home the Black Jacket in Season 22?

Season 22 Black Jackets on Hell’s Kitchen

The chefs who are competing on Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen have a lot to be excited about. There have already been plenty of eliminations so far, which means we’re reaching the very end of this competition.

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss predictions about Season 22 Black Jacket winners. The Redditor who started the thread listed a handful of names regarding their projections. They wrote, “Ryan, Dahmere, Jonathan, Leigh, Sammi.”

Someone else responded by saying, “The fact that Carmen and Jason were given two dishes to run instead of one this episode tells me they’re the ones who had the most to prove to Ramsay.

“I’d be very surprised if either of them get a black jacket next week cause they’re clearly the least consistent and haven’t always gotten along with their team.”

A third person, jokingly added, “It’s rigged if Jason gets a Black Jacket.”

As a reminder, Jason is a contestant who’s been recognized for bringing loads of drama to nearly every episode.

Ultimately, it’s up to Gordon to decide who gets the honor of walking away with a Black Jacket before the season comes to an official end.