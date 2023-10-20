How Gordon Ramsay cares for Hell’s Kitchen contestant’s mental health after show

What happens to contestants after they get kicked off Hell’s Kitchen? Gordon Ramsay and the show’s producers are serious about protecting everyone’s mental health.

Based on the way Gordon Ramsay hurls insults at Hell’s Kitchen contestants, it’s not all that obvious that he actually cares about everyone’s mental health.

Agreeing to participate in the show as an up-and-coming chef means you have to be willing to take some tough feedback from Gordon on a regular basis.

You also have to accept that the brutal criticisms you’re receiving from Gordon will be seen by millions of viewers who are tuning in. Here’s what you should know about the way Gordon ensures mental health care for the contestants he deals with.

Mental health is a Hell’s Kitchen priority

Getting kicked off of Hell’s Kitchen doesn’t mean you’ll be hopping on a flight right away to return to your normal life. You’re going to have to sit down with a mental health specialist first.

According to The New York Post, Gordon’s team makes sure Hell’s Kitchen contestants feel okay about their situation before shipping them away.

Immediate psychiatric evaluations are given to each person upon their elimination. During the eval, doctors can decipher how mentally healthy someone is before coming up with an action plan.

A source explained, “The experience can be quite draining, so [the producers] want to make sure you don’t want to kill yourself — or someone else.” This is obviously a smart move since the emotions can be so overwhelming.

The source went on to say, “After that, they send you to this beautiful house where you can get anything you want: back rubs, nails done, hair cut. It is kind of like decompression before you go back into society.”

Getting spoiled – even just a little – before being sent home is a great way to make sure eliminated contestants aren’t full of misery after getting kicked off the show.