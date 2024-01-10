Gordon Ramsay breaks major show rule for Hell’s Kitchen Season 22 Black Jackets

Forget everything you know about black jackets on Hell’s Kitchen. Things have changed with the Season 22 finale approaching.

Black jackets have always been a big deal on Hell’s Kitchen for several seasons now.

One up-and-coming chefs receive the coveted honor of a black jacket, it means they are able to move onto the next round.

Gordon Ramsay chooses to give black jackets to chefs who are impressing him and making him proud. Something totally different just happened in Season 22, though.

Hell’s Kitchen black jacket changes

Season 22, Episode 12 of Hell’s Kitchen was a lot different than many viewers would’ve expected based on the black jacket situation.

Six chefs were given black jackets along with the opportunity to move on to the next round.

Carmen Florencia Ibarra From Miami, Dahmere Merriweather from Philadelphia, and Johnathan Benvenuti from Huntington Beach are the first three contestants.

Leigh Orleans From Alexandria, Ryan O’Sullivan from Ireland, and Sammi Tarantino from Columbus make up the final count.

These contestants had various titles before a stepping foot onto Hell’s Kitchen set. Johnathon was a sous chef while Leigh was a private chef.

Sammi, for example, served as both a chef and a creative director. All of these individuals joined the show with one goal in mind – They’re ready to win a whopping $250,000 and snag a position at one of Gordon‘s upscale restaurants.

Since all six of these contestants have black jackets, how is Gordon going to proceed with upcoming eliminations?

There’s a chance a double elimination may take place in the near future. For now, all viewers can do is wait until the finale comes along to find out who the true winner will be.

New episodes of Hell’s Kitchen air on Fox at 8 p.m. EST. The episodes can then be streamed the next day on Hulu for anyone who missed them live.