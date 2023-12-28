Hell’s Kitchen Season 22’s Donya seeking donations after ”life-altering” car accident

Donya Taylor is a Hell’s Kitchen contestant who’s seeking financial help after a car accident. These are the details.

Once you participate on a hit reality TV show like Hell’s Kitchen on Fox, people around the world instantly knows who you are.

That happens to be the case for Donya Taylor who’s been part of Hell’s Kitchen’s 22nd season.

A few months ago, she was in a devastating car accident. She’s been working on gathering donations to pay for her recovery expenses ever since.

Details about Donya Taylor‘s car accident and GoFundMe.

A GoFundMe has been launched in support of Donya after a car accident she was part of on September 23, 2023. A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss the situation.

The accident went down in Brazil after a reckless driver crashed into her car. According to the GoFundMe post, Donya returned to the United States as soon as possible – three days after being treated at a Brazilian hospital.

The post goes into greater detail saying, “Doctors confirmed that she had sustained a severe c7 spinal fracture. Donya has undergone a delicate surgery to stabilize her neck.

“But the challenges she faces in the days, weeks, and months ahead are enormous. Regaining the ability to walk has been the first challenge.”

As of now, a little more than $3,000 has been raised out of a $15,000 total goal. More than 70 people have contributed money to Donya’s cause as a way of helping her cover medical expenses, rehabilitation, physical therapy, home modifications, transportation, and daily living costs.

The post affirms that every dollar paid to the GoFundMe account will go towards Donya’s needs.

Regarding the home modifications, it’s crucial that Donya can adapt her home to accommodate her new physical changes.

During Donya‘s time filming Hell’s Kitchen Season 22, she’s proven herself to be a talented chef with wonderful skills that impress Gordon Ramsay.