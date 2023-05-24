Good Burger 2: Release date, cast, & everything we know

The sequel of the Nickelodeon classic Good Burger, Good Burger 2, will be hitting the small screen soon. Here’s everything you need to know from its release date, cast, and more.

If you were a ’90s kid, then the phrase, “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?” will spark a sense of joy in your heart. The Nickelodeon-produced film is an adaptation of a sketch from the hit show All That, which was like Saturday Night Live for kids.

Article continues after ad

It was a success grossing $23.7 million against a budget of $8.5 million when it hit theaters on July 25, 1997, and helped launch the careers of some of the funniest people in Hollywood. And now, 26 years later, a sequel to the film is in the works.

Here’s everything we know about Good Burger 2 from its release date, cast, and more.

Good Burger 2 will be released in November 2023 on Paramount+.

While there is no official release date for Good Burger 2, Paramount Pictures did confirm that it will be coming out sometime in November of this year. Unlike its predecessor, the sequel will not have a theatrical release and will be shown on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to for $4.99. The movie has started filming as one of the stars shared a video of the cast on set in their iconic costumes.

Article continues after ad

The sequel will be written by the film’s original writers Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, but it will be filmed by a new director. The original film was directed by Brian Robbins, who also directed Varsity Blues and The Shaggy Dog, but the sequel will be directed by Phil Trail, who’s known for directing episodes of television such as The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Modern Family.

Good Burger 2 cast: Who’s in it?

As of this moment, there’s only two confirmed cast members who are returning to the film and they’re the most important ones. Check it out below:

Article continues after ad

Kenan Thompson as Dexter Reed

Kel Mitchell as Ed

Thompson and Mitchell are reprising their roles from the original film. However, the pair first played these characters in the Good Burger sketch on the show All That, which was a kids’ version Saturday Night Live that aired on Nickelodeon. The sketch was apart of All That for the entirety of their five seasons before it was adapted into a movie.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

At this time, there have been no other cast announcements, but we’ll be sure to update this page when they’re announced.

Article continues after ad

Good Burger 2 plot: What is it about?

Good Burger 2 will see Dexter and Ed reunite once again at the burger franchise that birthed their friendship.

According to Variety, the synopsis of the sequel reads: “Dexter Reed (Thompson) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Mitchell) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”

Article continues after ad

It’ll be fun to see Thompson and Mitchell back together eating burgers, taking down evil forces, and drinking a ton of orange soda once again.

That’s everything we know about Good Burger 2, but we’ll be sure to update this page as more announcements roll out. In the meantime, check out more of our upcoming movie coverage in the hub below:

Oppenheimer | Barbie | Saw 10 | Indiana Jones 5 | Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Extraction 2 | The Conjuring 4 | Lethal Weapon 5 | Dune 2 | Mission: Impossible 7