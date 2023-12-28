Why Hell’s Kitchen fans are convinced the show “fumbled the bag”

HELL’S KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Vlad, Alyssa and Ileana in the “Just Wingin’ It” episode of HELL’S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

Devoted fans of Hell’s Kitchen are starting to have negative opinions about the Fox reality TV show since it doesn’t offer a raffle system.

Is it true that Hell’s Kitchen has “fumbled the bag” in some way? Some fans of the show are starting to think so.

In a recent Reddit thread, users discussed the way Hell’s Kitchen producers are losing out on tons of money by failing to implement a raffle system.

People who have been watching the show from the beginning have a lot of opinions – and they’re not holding back.

Some fans would appreciate a raffle system on Hell’s Kitchen

A Redditor posted a message saying, “Hell’s Kitchen has fumbled the bag. Rant; Hell’s Kitchen has fumbled the bag not allowing fans to pay for a raffle to experience Hell’s Kitchen firsthand.

“I would easily pay a few hundred dollars to experience and go to hell’s kitchen itself. I know I’m not the only fan who would enjoy that.”

They went on to say they’d be totally fine with listening in on the yelling and waiting extended periods of time to be served their food. They’re simply interested in taking in the experience and being part of the intensity of it all.

One user responded by saying that a raffle system would never work since this type of reality show demands structure.

In their opinion, if random fans were allowed to pay their way in through a raffle system, reactions from the crowd wouldn’t be as controlled as the producers might hope.

Someone else chimed in to say, “It’s been long known for many many many seasons that the majority of guests during a televised service are friends and family of cast from the show with a few actor plants sprinkled in between the celebrities.”

Based on what we know, it’s unlikely a raffle system allowing fans to be part of Hell’s Kitchen episodes will ever be approved.