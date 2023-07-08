Love Island’s Tyrique gives Ella ultimatum after Casa Amor drama

Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas from Love Island Season 10 were once one of the couples to beat. Now, it seems like they are heading in the wrong direction.

Ella and Tyrique have had quite a tumultuous relationship so far. They instantly hit it off and even seemed to reach a closed-off status.

This all changed with the Casa Amor. While Tyrique decided to remain single and loyal, Ella brought Casa Boy Ouzy See back to the villa.

Her unexpected decision to couple up with someone else caused a significant ridge in their relationship. Yet, it doesn’t seem as though all is lost. Tyrique is taking control of their relationship – for better or worse.

Why is Love Island’s Tyrique and Ella going viral on TikTok?

On June 7, a Love Island fan posted a clip of Tyrique and Ella talking on TikTok.

During their chat, Tyrique gives Ella an ultimatum for their relationship. He tells her that they are through if she doesn’t stop her relationship with Ouzy by the following day. The video has since gotten nearly half a million views.

Fans quickly shared their reactions to the conversation in the comment section.

One fan wrote, “Ty is on a revenge tip, and she’s falling straight for it.”

Another fan wrote, “Why do I feel like he wants to get revenge by making her single and watch him flirt and couple with someone else.”

Additionally, in the preview for the episode on July 9, Tyrique flirts with newly single Kady McDermott. Is he just trying to make Ella jealous? Or will he end up coupling with Kady? Either way, Ella needs to make a decision quickly.

