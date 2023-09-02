Love Island’s Mitch and Ella are the latest Season 10 couple to call it quits

Another couple formed during Love Island UK Season 10, Mitch Taylor and Ella Barnes, have already called it quits.

While Love Island UK Season 10 has brought a lot of hopeful singles together, several couples have already decided to break up.

Catherine & Elom parted ways almost immediately after leaving the villa. Then, there was the drama that came from the splits of both Montel & Leah and Kady & Ouzy. And the list is not over.

Another couple from the Season 10 group have decided to break up and just revealed the surprising news on social media.

Did Love Island’s Mitch and Ella B from Season 10 break up?

On August 31, Ella B took to her Instagram story to announce that she and Mitch had called it quits after only a few weeks together.

She wrote, “Unfortunately, myself and Mitch have decided to end our relationship. I really wanted things to work out and I’m gutted that our journey has come to an end. I wish Mitch all the best and hope he finds his happiness. It’s time for both of us to start a new chapter.”

After her post, Mitch also took to social media to confirm the news.

He wrote, “As you have most likely seen Ella’s post sadly our relationship has come to an end. We had no intentions of ending, but with our busy lives at this moment and living the other side of the country made it extremely hard for it to work.”

Judging by both of their posts, it doesn’t seem like they split on bad terms. None of their co-stars have shared their public reactions to their break up.

