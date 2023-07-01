Love Island fans divided over Kady McDermott’s tooth brushing method

All eyes are on Love Island Season 10’s Kady McDermott and her recent actions in the villa. She’s even gone viral on TikTok.

When it comes to Love Island, viewers are usually focused on the romance and tension in the villa. But, there are always some other entertaining scenes that are also caught on camera.

For Season 10, one of the most talked about moments that have happened so far is about Kady McDermott. The Love Island contestant originally appeared in Season 2 of the series.

Fans quickly noticed McDermott’s shocking hygiene practice – the way she brushed her teeth.

Does Love Island’s Kady brush her teeth weirdly?

On June 25, a Love Island fan posted a snippet of Kady brushing her teeth in the villa on TikTok.

The video showed McDermott squeezing the toothpaste bottle directly into her mouth, instead of putting it on her toothbrush first. The clip has since gotten over 1 million views.

It also divided viewers in the comment section on whether it was disgusting or pretty normal.

One viewer wrote, “I really hope she isn’t sharing that toothpaste.”

Another person chimed in and wrote, “I saw this but my TV wouldn’t let me rewind. I thought I was imagining things cuz no one would actually do that.”

Yet, some people did defend how Kady brushed her teeth and said they do it the same way.

One viewer agreed, “I do this too when my toothpaste is close to running out.”

Besides the toothpaste situation, Kady is still making headlines. Recently, she got into a verbal argument with Whitney over bombshell Zachariah.

Fans were not happy with the way she handled the situation. Some viewers even want her kicked off of the show. To stay updated on all things Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.