Love Island USA’s Najah shares opinion on Keenan & Kay Kay’s relationship

Love Island USA’s Najah Fleary just addressed her extremely messy love triangle with Keenan and Kay Kay during Season 5.

We are already at the halfway point of Love Island USA Season 5. And it has been a complete rollercoaster of emotions so far.

One couple that has really been feeling it is Keenan and Kay Kay. While the two seemed to be close-knit at the beginning, that all fell apart when Casa Amor came to play.

Instead of staying loyal to Kay Kay, Keenan romantically pursued a relationship with bombshell Najah Fleary.

When his actions with Najah got exposed to Kay Kay and the rest of the girls, Kay Kay was convinced that she was leaving him for good. Then, he shockingly decided to not choose Najah in the recoupling, and it seems as though Kay Kay is giving them another chance because of it.

Because she was not chosen to stay in the villa by Keenan, Najah was dumped. And now, she has something to say.

Is Love Island USA’s Najah happy for Keenan & Kay Kay?

On August 16, Najah spoke with Entertainment Weekly about seeing Keenan & Kay Kay together. And she did not hold back.

She said, “I can’t shame Kay Kay because I feel like a lot of girls when they meet the love of their life, we’re in the same position where they can do no wrong even if they do wrong. I hope that when they leave the villa that she has more clarity to see Keenan for who he is. I want better for her.”

The reality TV star did clear up the fact that she is not jealous of their situation in any way.

Najah said, “As far as being jealous or upset that he didn’t choose me, I don’t feel that way. If they continue their relationship, then I’m praying for that girl. The biggest thing is seeing how his lies are affecting him, but I stand on whatever I did and he knows what happened.”

Keenan & Kay Kay just got eliminated in the August 18 episode. Maybe they will continue their relationship outside of the villa?

To stay updated on all things Love Island USA and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.