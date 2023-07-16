Love Island’s Chris Taylor reveals Barbie role: “I’m an actual Ken”

Love Island’s Chris Taylor is about to go from living in the Love Island villa to living in a Barbie world. And Margot Robbie might have helped him do it.

Chris Taylor is known for being an islander in Love Island Season 5. He has gone on to regularly post funny videos and skits on social media. And, they are successful. His content has well over 15 million views on TikTok.

But, he is about to embark on a brand new journey in his career. It has nothing to do with social media content and Love Island.

The reality TV star just announced that he is officially heading to theatres. And, that his debut movie is one of the most-anticipated of the year.

Is Love Island’s Chris Taylor in the Barbie movie?

On July 14, Chris revealed to his nearly one million followers on Instagram that he is in the upcoming film Barbie.

He shared a few photos of the premiere and wrote, “This WILL sound made up…but I’m in the ACTUAL Barbie Film 🤯 No bloody idea how, but here we are…I’m an actual Ken (I talk a lot of sh!te so swipe for evidence 😂). Wish I had more to say about this, but I still think I’ve imagined it.”

The reality TV also shared in an interview with LADBibble, that it might be because of the film’s lead Margot Robbie that he actually booked the role.

Apparently, the actress is a huge fan of Love Island. The two met before Barbie, at an after-party back in 2020.

Chris said, “She watches the show. So, she comes up to me like, ‘Chris!’, and I’m like what the f**k is going on?! And then I dunno, she must have just remembered me from then.”

Barbie releases, alongside Oppenheimer, on July 21. Maybe this is just the start of Chris’ acting career?

To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.