Barbie: Margot Robbie’s “pink fines” divide fans

The cast and crew of Barbie were fined for not wearing pink, which was collected by Margot Robbie, and fans are divided on it.

Greta Gerwig’s pink-themed, glitter-coated, girl boss movie, Barbie, is hitting theaters in two weeks, and everyone is absolutely buzzing about it.

The movie will follow Barbie and Ken as they travel into the real world and try to figure out what life is like outside of being a doll.

From the star-studded soundtrack to the A-list cast to the hilarious behind-the-scenes stories, there’s so much to love about this movie already, but it seems like there’s one thing about it that has fans quite divided.

Robbie collects fines from cast and crew not wearing pink

According to People, a ton of activities were carried out on the Barbie set to have the cast and crew bond. Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie, held a sleepover for all the Barbies, there was a massive group chat, and they had weekly movie nights that screened films that captured the themes of Barbie.

However, there was one mandate on set that fans aren’t too sure about and that’s Robbie’s fines for everyone who didn’t wear pink on a certain day.

Gosling, who plays Ken, explained the rules of pink day, stating: “Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined. She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity.”

While this is obviously a sweet and harmless thing to do to get everyone in the Barbie spirit, some fans have taken offense to Robbie’s fines, saying that Hollywood celebrities are “blind when it comes to seeing what they look like to the outside world” and that people who work for minimum wage shouldn’t be fined for not having a pink shirt.

However, most fans see Robbie’s “fines” as what they were: a bit of fun for a good cause. A lot of Barbie lovers responded to the outrage by pretending to be PAs on the Barbie set and making up incredibly outrageous stories about how far Robbie went to collect the money.

At the end of the day, Robbie seemed like she wanted to have a fun, collaborative set where everyone could have fun while also raising a bit of money for charity. Barbie is all about having a good time and helping others, so everyone just needs to chill out and remember to not take things too seriously.

Barbie struts into theaters on July 27, 2023. For more information on the movie, click here.