Love Island USA’s Sarah Hyland says fans will “lose their minds” at Season 5 premiere

Actress Sarah Hyland, who is also the host of Love Island USA, just shared some exciting details about Season 5.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Season 5 of Love Island USA to arrive, and now it’s finally here.

With a dynamic cast and a beautiful filming location, viewers are thrilled to see what’s in store.

This season will be hosted by Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland. She first started hosting the series back in Season 4.

In a new interview, she just revealed that this season is full of exciting surprises and that the premiere alone will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

What did Love Island USA’s Sarah Hyland tease for Season 5?

On July 18, Sarah Hyland spoke with The Wrap about what viewers can expect from this upcoming season, and fans are in for a treat.

“We have a lot of twists, a lot of sexy, steamy things going on [and] fun challenges on the beach. Our first episode will be a special 90 minutes [and] I think people are going to lose their minds for this first episode. We have a completely brand-new way of coupling people up, which is very exciting, so I can’t wait for everyone to see that,” she told The Wrap.

The reality TV star went on to share that even the villa has been elevated this year.

“Our villa this year is insane. There’s things that have never before [been] seen in our villa this upcoming season and I think people are going to be gobsmacked at it — it is so gorgeous,” Sarah said.

Viewers will soon see if the villa, and the first episode of this season, are really worth the hype. Season 5 of Love Island USA premieres on July 18.

To stay updated on all things Love Island USA and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.