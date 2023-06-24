Love Island USA Season 5: Trailer, release date & more

Here are all the details on Season 5 of Love Island USA, including when it’s coming to our screens.

From controversial tweets to cheating scandals about multiple islanders, Season 10 of Love Island UK has constantly been making headlines.

And now, it’s time for Love Island USA to get the spotlight. The series is officially returning for Season 5 and will be headed to our TV screen quicker than you can say reality TV!

That said, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season, including its release date.

Is there a trailer for Love Island USA Season 5?

On June 21, Peacock unveiled a trailer for the fifth season on Instagram.

While it remains unknown if the people in the trailer are the actual contestants of Season 5, the video did give viewers an idea of what to expect. And that is definitely challenges, drama, and romance.

Love Island USA Season 5- Is there a release date?

The trailer revealed July 18, 2023, as Season 5’s official premiere date.

In Season 4, a new episode aired every day. As first reported by Variety, this season will release a new episode 6 days out of the week. The entire season will be available to stream on Peacock with a basic subscription.

Love Island USA Season 5- Where was it filmed?

In the description of the season on Peacock’s website, the filming location for Season 5 was announced.

“Set in Fiji, season five of the Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa,” reads the website. Season 4 of the series was filmed in California.

