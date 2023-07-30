Love Island USA’s Maura Higgins explains why she’ll never do another dating show

Maura Higgins from Love Island USA Season 5 just revealed whether or not she is planning to do another dating show.

Influencer Maura Higgins got her fame from being on Season 5 of Love Island. But, that hasn’t been her only TV appearance.

Since being an islander, she has starred in everything from Dancing on Ice to Cooking With The Stars.

Now, she is the social ambassador for Season 5 of Love Island USA. Does this mean that she is planning to return to the dating show scene?

Does Love Island USA’s Maura Higgins want to be on a TV show?

On July 27, Maura spoke with TV Insider about taking on her new role and joining the USA series for the first time.

She said, “We’ve been in talks for a few months. I met up with the execs. We were speaking quite a bit about this role. It just made sense to me. People ask me would you ever go back as a contestant. For me, I wanted to go back to the other side of the cameras. I wanted to come back as a host. I feel like this is the right direction I’m going in. It was just an exciting opportunity.”

The reality TV star went on to say that her time actually being a contestant on a TV show is over.

Maura said, “I had such an incredible experience. For me, it’s more about I’m 32 now. I’ve had my experience as a contestant. I want to be doing something else like hosting. I feel like what I’m doing is so enjoyable and don’t think a dating show is something I’d want to do again.”

It definitely makes sense for her not to be on a dating show, as she was recently seen out with a new man.

To stay updated on all things Love Island USA and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.