Love Island’s Maura Higgins and Faye Winter break up after explosive argument

Love Island alums Faye Winter and Maura Higgins unexpectedly got into a pretty heated verbal altercation at an award show.

Just because a Love Island season isn’t currently airing doesn’t mean that there’s not some serious drama taking place in the franchise.

On September 5, the annual National Television Awards took place, and the dating TV show was in the running for best Reality Competition show for Season 10 of the UK series.

Even though The Traitors ended up taking home the award in the category, the winner for best behind-the-scenes tension definitely goes to Love Island.

Did Love Island’s Maura and Faye get into an argument?

On September 6, Daily Mail was the first to report a verbal altercation that went down backstage between Season 5’s Maura Higgins and Season 7’s Faye Winter. The Sun was able to get a video clip of the two.

While the origin of their fight was unknown, the reality TV stars had to be broken apart by a third party who was watching it all unfold.

“Maura looked furious with Faye – the pair were arguing quite loudly and in front of a loads of people. It was quite embarrassing and they were at it for ages,” a source from the night told the outlet.

This was the first time that the two had ever been seen arguing with each other.

Daily Mail also revealed that at one point of the altercation, Maura was heard saying, “Don’t you point your finger at me!”

After the incident went public, Maura posted on her Instagram story and stated that the situation was just a big misunderstanding and that they did not argue.

“Boring!” she wrote. “Can’t have a passionate conversation without people videoing the press and trying to turn women against one another.”

Faye has not shared any statement yet. Nonetheless, they both deserve to get a new category added to the NTAs: Best Backstage Beef.

To stay updated on all things Love Island, make sure to check our page here.