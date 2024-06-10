Love Island USA launches last-ditch casting opportunity for Season 6

Love Island USA is hosting three pop-up events this June, as they are looking for potential Bombshells for Season 6.

With Love Island USA Season 6’s upcoming premiere Tuesday, June 10 on Peacock, the network is looking to host a pop-up where they are seeking potential Bombshells for the season.

A Bombshell usually enters the Villa about halfway through the season after Islanders have already coupled up.

Though the Bombshells can be tempting, they can also link up with the singles in the Villa. Or, they can break apart already-existing couples and become intertwined with one of them, much like bombshell Johnnie Garcia and Islander Kassy Castillo during Season 5.

The pop-up event for Love Island USA Season 6 Bombshells will be hosted in three separate locations.

On June 14, recruiters will be at Westfield City The Atrium in L.A., on June 22, they’ll be in a parking lot in Old Town Chicago, and on June 29, recruiters will be at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como, NJ.

According to the website, Eventcreate the event is described by saying potential Bombshells will have to answer “cheeky” questions, strut their “best Islander walk,” and hang out with former Love Island contestants before any decisions are made.

The casting call asked that attendees and suitors be 18+. Eventcreate also mentioned that an RSVP would not be necessary, and that entry is on a first come first serve basis.

Though the recruitment for Season 6 Bombshells seems late, anything can happen, as the ex-girlfriend of Season 5’s winner Marco Donatelli, Hannah Ortega, entered the Villa fairly late as a Bombshell.

Though the two didn’t end up rekindling their flame, the shake-up was enough to make Marco have eyes for more than just his Love Island USA girlfriend and co-winner, Hannah Wright.