Who is Love Island USA’s Season 6 Social Media Ambassador? Meet Cely Vasquez

Maura Higgins is no longer the social ambassador for Love Island USA, but the person taking it over for Season 6 is another former islander.

One position that differentiates Love Island USA from the rest of the spin-offs is the social ambassador.

The ambassador is tasked with being the audience’s main insider into what’s going on inside the villa and coordinates exit interviews with islanders when they are dumped to get even more of the tea.

The first person who took on this role is Maura Higgins, who you might remember from the fifth season of Love Island UK.

But, for Season 6, she has stepped down from the role and is now the host of the show’s brand-new Aftersun series. So, who’s the media ambassador now?

The social ambassador for Love Island USA Season 6 Cely Velasquez. On June 11, the popular influencer took to social media to announce the news.

“Heaven is a place on earth & it is in Fiji!!! A million thank yous to my @loveislandusa family for trusting me. Eternally grateful,” she penned in the caption.

She might look familiar because she’s been on our screens for years now.

After making her reality TV debut in the second season of Love Island USA, she returned to the spotlight in the premiere season of Love Island Games.

As far as her dating track record goes, Cely hasn’t found much success in the romance department, specifically in her on-screen journey. It was in Season 2 that she met fellow islander Johnny Middlebrooks and they began a relationship. Not only did that relationship end, but it was made worse when they unexpectedly reunited in Love Island Games.

Needless to say, Cely’s unique background in the villa should make for an interesting perspective during social interviews. Time will soon tell how she does in the role!