Love Island legend Maura Higgins stuns fans after joining USA show

Love Island legend Maura Higgins shocked fans as she went to Instagram to reveal that she would be joining season 5 of Love Island USA as a social ambassador, covering all the BTS drama.

After a few months since the last season, Love Island USA is back! As the July 18 premiere day creeps closer, more and more information is getting revealed to the public, including who the new Islanders are.

It’s also been announced that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will make a guest appearance in the second week of the new season.

On July 14, Love Island USA also announced that a well-loved former contestant of Love Island UK, Maura Higgins, will join the USA version of the show and provide fans with all the gossip behind the scenes of the show as a social ambassador.

Maura Higgins announced to join Love Island USA

Maura originally joined season 5 of Love Island UK as a bombshell and was an instant hit with viewers, even though she didn’t end up winning. However, Maura won’t be a bombshell this time, though, as its official Instagram page announced that Maura will be the new social ambassador for the fifth series of the US adaptation.

“This just in… @maurahiggins will be your social ambassador this season bringing (sneaking) you the BTS scoop all summer! #LoveIslandUSA,” the announcement read.

Maura also made her own Instagram post, where she wrote: “I’M BACK!!!!!!!!! Bringing you all the behind the scenes gossip live from Fiji for @loveislandusa.”

Fans were ecstatic hearing the news, but also slightly disappointed that Maura wasn’t joining as a bombshell.

One person commented on Instagram: “Don’t scare me I actually thought she was gonna be a contestant and almost lost my shit.”

Another person wrote: “Idk why y’all are complaining. Maura is a Love Island ICON! We could use some of their spark because the US version is okay at best.”

“Yum yesss! The most excited I’ve ever been for Love Island US,” a third said.

To stay updated on all things Love Island USA and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.