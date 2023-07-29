Love Island USA’s Laura Higgins is team Bergie Bergensen: “his confidence has grown”

Maura Higgins from Love Island USA Season 5 and Season 5 of Love Island just gushed about islander Bergie Bergensen.

One of the islanders of Season 5 that has gained the most attention so far is Bergie Bergensen.

He’s one of the sweetest contestants on the show, which even made fans question if he should be in the competition. However, Bergensen has proven them wrong.

Bergie is doing great and he even successfully stole Carmen Kocourek from Victor Gonzalez.

Article continues after ad

The social ambassador for this season is none other than Love Island alum Maura Higgins, and she just revealed what she thinks about Bergie.

Does Love Island USA’s Maura Higgins like Bergie Bergensen?

On July 27, Maura spoke with TV Insider about this season so far and she didn’t hesitate to share her genuine opinion of Bergie.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She said, “I’m really rooting for him. You can already see his confidence has grown. I love all the guys who were helping him out and the girls helping out. Now we are seeing this connection with Carmen [Kocourek], and I’m praying for that. I love them together.”

Article continues after ad

In fact, the reality TV star went on to say that they are one of the couples she is rooting for.

Maura said, “It’s hard to say. Keenan [Anunay] and “Kay Kay” Vickala Gray have really clicked…I love that Carmen and “Bergie” are building a connection. …I want to see Bergie happy.”

Viewers will soon see if Maura’s current favorite couples will make it to the Season 5 finale. Maybe Bergie and Carmen are going to be the winners? Or, will a bombshell or twist get in the way of that?

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Love Island USA and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.