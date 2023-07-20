Love Island fans don’t think Bergie should be on the show

Fans of Love Island think 23-year-old contestant Bergie Bergersen is too sweet and innocent for the provocative dating series.

Love Island USA has returned for its 5th season with a whole new set of singles looking for romance. Despite the season being just two episodes deep, fans of the reality dating series are already feeling protective of perhaps the most wholesome islander to date, Bergie Bergersen.

Bergie is a 23-year-old Dairy Queen manager who “makes ice cream and smiles for a living” (per his Instagram bio.) His innocent persona has led fans to believe that he shouldn’t be on Love Island, adding that he’s too “inexperienced” for the raunchy show.

Love Island fans don’t think Bergie is fit for the reality series

The 23-year-old contestant was initially booted off in season 5 episode 1 after sacrificing himself so that his partner Anna could stay on the show. Yet his noble actions led the producers of the reality series to give Bergie a second chance, keeping him inside the villa.

Bergie’s underdog charm has already granted the contestant an overwhelming amount of support from Love Island fans. Yet after revealing in episode 2 that he’s never been in a romantic relationship before, viewers are more certain than ever that Bergie is a mismatched fit for the villa.

One fan expressed their opinion on Reddit, writing, “Bergie being as romantically inexperienced as he is and being thrown into Love Island is nuts. It’s like throwing a high school freshman into a 400-level college course.”

Another Reddit user said in a separate thread that they would prefer to see a version of Love Island with more “average” people, like Bergie. “I want to see more bergies,” they wrote. “I want to see more genuine goodhearted people get these opportunities.”

Tune in to Peacock at 9 p.m. EDT for new episodes of season 5.