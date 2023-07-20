Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland sends big piece of advice to new islanders

Season 5 of Love Island USA premiered its first episode on July 18th on Peacock. Though the islanders may have their own inhibitions, host Sarah Hyland has shared key pieces of advice for those at the villa.

Love Island USA is easily growing its fan base, as it is already on its fifth season, which is based in the serene beaches of Fiji.

While the islanders are competing for a $100,000 grand prize, they meticulously plan their moves according to who they have the best chemistry with.

Article continues after ad

Though some may not make it to the end, host Sarah Hyland has revealed the advice she has for the new islanders coupling up at the villa.

Sarah Hyland suggested that islanders “Just be vulnerable”

Love Island USA Season 5 has already been full of twists and turns, as the first elimination round left viewers with a cliffhanger, wondering if castmate Bergie would either be leaving or become a “throuple” with an already existing couple.

In order to maintain a grounded mentality while still playing the game, host Sarah Hyland shared with The Wrap in an exclusive interview what her key pieces of advice are for the islanders, saying, “Don’t put blame on other women.”

Article continues after ad

Hyland’s take on relationships in the villa solely revolves around how the women play the game, as she urges each one to lift each other up — no matter what.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hyland shared her expertise, saying, “My advice would be to stick with the ladies, ladies, and just be vulnerable.” She continued, “It’s okay to get hurt, it’s not going to be the end of the world — and if you have that type of sisterhood, no matter how hard you hurt, how badly you’re hurt, your girls are going to be there for you and you’ll always have that.”

Article continues after ad

Hyland then went on to compare the villa to a sorority, hoping that the islanders will continue their relationships outside of the show like Season 4’s Mackenzie Dipman and Deb Chubb.

Further Love Island USA episodes will air exclusively to Peacock, debuting six straight episodes in the first week. Season 5 will wrap after releasing 38 episodes.