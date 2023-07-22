Love Island star Amber Wise “waiting on DM” from islander after dumping

Love Island UK star Amber Wise is “waiting on the DM” from fellow islander, Kodie Murphy, after she was dumped from the season 10 villa.

Amber Wise entered the Love Island villa as a Casa Amor bombshell and coupled up with Sammy Root, before he returned to Jess Harding, leaving her single.

The 19-year-old later was in two friendship couples with Scott van-der-Sluis and Josh Brocklebank. However, on day 44, Amber and Josh were dumped from the villa after they were voted the public’s least favorite couple.

She has since set her sights on Casa Amor bombshell Kodie Murphy, despite viewers never seeing them interact with each other during their time on the show.

Amber Wise sets her sights on Kodie Murphy

On TikTok, Kodie has been very open about his crush on Amber, telling his 324,000 followers that he was going to reach out to her when she was dumped from the villa. He’s also joked about going back in the villa just to “crack on” with the Love Island star.

After returning home to the UK, Amber duetted one of his viral videos about her, writing in the caption: “hehe, waiting on the DM…”

While the 20-year-old Casa Amor boy has yet to respond to the brunette beauty, fans quickly flooded the comments to gush over the two bombshells.

“Now this I can get behind! Both lovely people and stayed true to yourselves,” one supporter wrote. “Nah they really would be the cutest couple,” another added.

“Can just tell they would’ve been so cute if he made it into the villa,” a third said. “Go get him. You deserved so much more in the villa,” someone else shared.

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.