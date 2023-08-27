Love Island fans find ironic trend in Scott’s USA elimination

Love Island UK Season 10’s Scott has tried his luck at Love Island USA. And it made for a pretty interesting coincidence.

Scott van-der-Sluis made his reality TV debut in 2023 and has already been on two dating shows. And he hasn’t had much luck with either.

He first started on Love Island UK Season 10. But, after his relationship with Catherine Abaje fell through during Casa Amor, he was soon dumped.

Then, he tried his hand overseas for Love Island USA Season 5. He came in as a bombshell and quickly met islander Johnnie Olivia on a surprise date. But, the couple ultimately got eliminated and left the villa together ahead of the season finale.

Now that he is back home in the UK for the second time, fans who have watched his TV journey have spotted a pretty interesting detail that they can’t stop talking about.

What trend is following Love Island’s Scott from Season 10?

Viewers have quickly noticed that Scott was eliminated in sixth place on both shows.

Fans have quickly shared their reaction to the coincidence on social media. And one even pointed out that he was the sixth bombshell to enter Season 10 of UK. What are the odds?

As far as Johnnie and Scott’s relationship goes, only time will tell if they can handle being long-distance now that they are out of the villa. There’s also the relationship with his former flame, Catherine, that still needs to be addressed.

Is Scott going to end up on another dating show this year? Maybe a Love Is Blind crossover is needed?

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.