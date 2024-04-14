Love Island icon announces reality TV retirement after three seasons

Georgia Steel has done three seasons of Love Island, and she is not planning on doing a fourth, or any other show for that matter.

Georgia Steel has been one of the main faces of reality TV for the past few years now. Notably, she has been looking for love in the LI franchise and has starred in three seasons: Season 4 of Love Island UK and the premiere seasons of Love Island Games and Love Island: All-Stars.

Even outside of the villa, she has appeared on almost every celebrity competition series you could think of, from Celebrity Coach Trip to Celebs on the Farm.

The point is that Georgia has been very prominent in the reality TV world, but now it seems as though she’s over it.

On April 14, Georgia spoke with The Sun and announced that she does not want to do reality television anymore.

“I have made a ­concrete decision. I don’t want to do anything that can be taken out of my control or alter how I am perceived. I am 26 now and I don’t want people to think that I am ­someone I am not, so I have taken a step back,” she explained to the outlet.

When asked by The Sun whether this means that she is officially quitting reality TV for good, she responded, “Yes, 100 percent.”

This does not come as a huge shock since she ended up taking a substantial social media break following the negative backlash she received from her time on All Stars.