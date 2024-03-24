Love Island fans confused as star claims they’ve never had plastic surgery

Love Island: All Stars star Georgia Steel just claimed that she has never had any work done to her face, and fans aren’t buying it.

Georgia Steel can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to public scrutiny. It all started when she came back to the villa as an islander for the first season of All-Stars.

Instantly, viewers called her out after they became convinced that she was using a fake accent on the show.

After receiving a ton of backlash from her actions on All Stars, Georgia took a temporary break from social media and now she’s back in the limelight. However, it seems as though she’s managed to produce even more criticism against her.

Article continues after ad

On March 22, Georgia answered a question from one of her fans on Snapchat.

“Haven’t you had lips done? Or a face tightening thing? Or a nose job? No hate just a genuine wondering,” the fan questioned.

Article continues after ad

“Nope”, was the reality TV star’s response. Viewers of this Q&A quickly took to Reddit to share their reaction to her answer. Most didn’t seem to believe her.

One fan wrote, “See now this sh*t is what drives me mad. Like we’re not blind girly girl. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with plastic surgery or fillers. There is a lot of wrong with lying.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “The fact she chose to answer this comment just shows she wants to “brag” – and it couldn’t be more obvious that she’s lying. It’s sad really.”

Georgia hasn’t publicly addressed the backlash as of yet. She also made headlines recently after announcing that she and her All-Stars partner Toby Aromolaran had broken up. She claimed that Toby was the one who called it off and that she was blindsided by his decision.