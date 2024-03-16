Why did Love Island: All Stars’ Georgia Steel leave social media?

After the extreme criticism she faced for her actions in the Love Island: All Stars villa, Georgia Steel is taking a break from IG.

One person who certainly didn’t get the best edit in the premiere season of Love Island: All Stars was none other than Georgia Steel. An alum from Season 4, she returned to the villa for a chance to find love and win some money.

Not only is there speculation that she and her on-screen partner Toby Aromolaran have called it quits, but she gained a ton of negative publicity for her words and actions throughout the season.

Because the islanders didn’t have access to their personal phones during the show’s filming, now that they are back home they have a chance to clear their names and address some of their on-screen mistakes. Instead, Georgia has decided to step away indefinitely.

Love Island: All Stars’ Georgia Steel leaves social media

On February 27, Daily Mail reported that Georgia had made the decision to walk away from social media temporarily, citing the backlash from All-Stars as the reason.

“Georgia felt like she needed to take a bit of an extended social detox. She was really quite shocked when she heard about the trolling she received while she was in the villa and wants to keep offline for a bit,” a source told the outlet.

Fans took to Reddit to share their support for the reality TV star’s decision to take a break from the limelight for a while.

One fan wrote, “I mean if you check her Instagram all her comments are hate comments, so don’t blame her.

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “If it’s helping her have a peace of mind I’m all for it.”

Georgia Steel returns to social media after a brief break

After nearly two weeks since returning home from the villa, Georiga posted a picture of herself and Toby on Instagram on March 1.

“Took some time off socials to decompress and process some of the comments I saw during my time on the show. It really has taken me some time to recover hence the reason I took a break from social media. I’ve been trying to find a way to transfer them into positive light,” she wrote in the caption of the picture.

Since this post, the reality TV star has consistently posted on her IG.