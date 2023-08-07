Love Island fans stopped rooting for Kay Kay and Keenan after constant cheating attempts

As Keenan continues to talk to the new bombshells, Kay Kay has to decide if her relationship with him is worth it or not.

Love Island is a place to find true love and friendship, but with Keenan’s constant cheating attempts, can he and Kay Kay hold on to any sort of relationship?

Season 5 of Love Island USA has been full of relationship-building, sneaky kisses, and plenty of side conversations.

As the islanders learn to play the game, which has a $100,000 prize, they simultaneously try to form a genuine relationship.

But what’s left to do when the person you’re coupled up with has his eyes on everyone else but you?

Instagram: loveislandusa New bombshell Imani speaks of her plans to shake up the villa.

Kay Kay thinks she’s out of Keenan’s league

Contestants Kay Kay and Keenan have been paired together since day one. They’ve competed together in every couple’s game, slept in the same bed each night, and all of the original islanders know not to be flirty with either of them.

However, when bombshells Emily and Imani entered the villa, Keenan’s entire disposition changed.

First, Emily wanted to get to know Keenan, as she rightfully should have when first entering the villa — but Keenan wanted more.

Sure, he’d pull Kay Kay aside and assure her that nothing would change between the two, and that he just had to see for himself if there was a real connection. He even told Kay Kay in Episode 18, “If I close myself off, I won’t be doing myself justice.”

Kay Kay, having real feelings for Keenan, has stayed by his side every time he says he wants to feel things out with a new girl.

But when Imani stepped up to the plate, all bets were off. Keenan immediately took to the new bombshell, telling Kay Kay, again, that he wanted to play out his spark with Imani.

Not only that, but Keenan has taken to his confessionals in the last few Episodes to discuss his longing for other women.

Instagram: loveislandusa Keenan gets cheeky in a confessional.

He even pulled Imani aside in front of Kay Kay to tell the new islander, “You’re not a test. I genuinely want to get to know you. There was a spark… and I’m going to explore it for sure.”

Kay Kay, not taking the disrespect, as her fellow islanders have even reassured her that she deserves more, shared in a game that she felt Keenan was dating out of his league despite being paired up with her.

Kay Kay later defended her vote, saying, “I’m out of everyone’s league.” Keenan wasn’t happy about her choice, saying that the two were already in a “complicated” space and that he would have voted Kay Kay for more answers but he didn’t want to put “more oil in the pan.”

Fans are now taking to Reddit to respond to Keenan’s shiftiness, saying, “Yeah I stopped rooting for them a long time ago. She deserves better.”

While another reminisced on an earlier episode, saying, “When he blamed Kassy for him CHOOSING to kiss her in front of Kay Kay… Boy bye. I wish these women knew what a healthy relationship was.”

Instagram: loveislandusa Will Keenan and Kay Kay outlast the temptations?

Islander Marco even whispered to Kay Kay after it was announced that Keenan was up for elimination from a public vote, saying, “You’re a queen.”

Though it wasn’t announced who would be leaving the villa in Episode 18, fans can catch who goes home and if Kay Kay will still be Keenan’s “priority” tonight on Episode 19 at 9 PM exclusively on Peacock.