Love Island USA bombshell Emily looks ready to break up multiple couples

A New Love Island bombshell, Emily, is shaking up the island by getting to know both single and coupled-up guys at the villa.

Things in the Fiji villa are heating up, as new islanders Emily, Kenzo, and Jonah rocked the boat before even stepping off of it.

First, Bergie lost Carmen to friendship, and then Anna lost Leo to Kassy — and that was hard enough for the friendly group to get through.

Now Hannah, Destiny, and Kay Kay have to watch their backs, as new islander Emily has her eyes on anyone and everyone.

Emily says she is “willing to stir the pot”

Though there are technically three single guys in the villa, Emily isn’t interested in any of them.

She first kissed Bergie, leading the islanders to believe she’d couple up with him, but that wasn’t the case.

Given that Emily was new to the villa, she had the chance to speak with all the guys, despite most being coupled up.

Though she bonded well with most of the men, she specifically liked Marco, Harrison, and Keenan. However, Marco is coupled up with Hannah, Harrison is with Destiny, and Keenan is with Kay Kay.

But when Emily received a text at the villa to choose two islanders to go on a date with, that simply didn’t matter, as she chose Marco, saying in the confessional that she wanted him to know that he was “up there.”

She then chose Harrison for her second date, later saying that she wanted to get to know the jewelry connoisseur even more.

Though Emily liked both Marco and Harrison, her attraction to Keenan, who has been with Kay Kay since the beginning of the show, was too much to disregard, saying to him, “You were my favorite conversation I think I had.”

Kay Kay didn’t take well to Emily potentially stealing Keenan from her, emotionally saying to Hannah that the guys she goes for always pick the bolder personalities over hers.

Later on in Episode 13, the new islanders got to decide who they’ll break up at the villa and couple up with. The cameras cut out before finding out just who Emily chose; however, she did say in her confessional that she was “willing to stir the pot.”

Fans can catch Episode 14 tonight on Peacock where the decision will be revealed.