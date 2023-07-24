We all know and love the exciting Casa Amor from Love Island UK, but is there a Casa Amor in Love Island USA?

One event that every Love Island UK fan looks forward to is Casa Amor.

During this situation, the islanders’ current relationships are put to the ultimate test. New bombshells walk in with the hopes of breaking up the new couples and turning heads. It’s very similar to the format of Temptation Island.

If the islanders do end up coupling with the new bombshells, then the new islanders get to join them in the competition. With high stakes and temptation from hopeful singles, Casa Amor is usually full of non-stop drama and entertainment.

For example, in the Love Island UK Season 10 Casa Amor, almost every couple was broken up by a new Casa Girl or Boy, when at least one person in a relationship turned their head.

So, we know that this always happens in Love Island UK. But, does Casa Amor happen in Love Island USA?

Does Love Island USA have Casa Amor?

Yes, Love Island USA has Casa Amor. One has taken place every single season since its premiere back in 2018. It’s considered to be one of the traditions of the Love Island franchise… and one of the most anticipated.

The most recent Casa Amor for USA was in Season 4. 12 bombshells entered and jaw-dropping moments ensued.

Since there has been no announcement of Casa Amor going away anytime soon, viewers can expect to see Season 5’s drama-fest happen any day now. Are the current couples going to stick together? Or will new relationships be formed?

