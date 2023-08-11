Love Island fans question Marco and Hannah’s compatibility

After 22 Episodes, Love Island fans have decided that Marco and the OG Hannah just might not have as much chemistry as they lead viewers to believe.

After Casa Amor bombshells entered the villa on Love Island USA, fans have questioned if the living arrangements are the only thing that’s going to be split into two.

Though Marco and Hannah have been together for the better portion of this Season, viewers are now wondering if the two are even compatible.

However, viewers’ takes on their relationship aren’t the only thing posing a threat, as Marco’s ex-girlfriend (who is also named Hannah) just might be that extra fuel to the fire pit that tears the ‘happy’ couple apart.

Marco and Hannah share a kiss after deciding to be exclusive.

Love Island fans call Marco “childish” and “messy”

Though Marco and Hannah appear to be serious about each other, fans are wondering if their chemistry is real, making them exposed to a possible fan elimination in the near future.

Not only that, but Marco’s hometown ex-girlfriend, Hannah, just entered the villa as one of the Season’s most ultimate bombshells yet.

As the new Hannah and Marco talked about their previous relationship, Marco made sure to tell his ex that he was closed off and not open to pursuing her in any manner.

But what about OG Hannah? Well, fans have now taken to Reddit to share their opinions on her and Marco’s relationship after 22 Episodes of witnessing their compatibility.

Though both Marco and OG Hannah chose to sleep outside while their living arrangements are split, fans think they’re simply unfit for each other.

One fan even went as far as insinuating that Marco is immature, saying, “He’s messy and childish. I’m not entirely convinced he’ll take Hannah seriously in the real world.”

Another agreed and commented on Marco picking his nose while being filmed, wondering how Hannah could get past the childish behavior.

Marco and the guys with the new female bombshells.

Some fans even think that both Marco and Hannah are just playing the game instead of finding true companionship, saying, “I think he’s just playing the game with her, a dog on the DL. I’m starting to think she’s in on the game too. Time will tell.”

Though most fans stated their disagreement with Marco and OG Hannah, there are some who believe they’re good for each other, saying, “Marco may not always say the right words, but I think his actions towards Hannah show that he is 100% into her.”

As of now, OG Hannah is unaware that Marco’s ex-girlfriend is in the villa. However, Love Island fans can catch up with the shocking bombshell shenanigans tonight at 9 PM exclusively on Peacock to decide whether or not Marco and Hannah are in for the money or in for the love.