Love Island fans defend Emily against her wild past

Love Island’s Emily may have admitted that she had a frivolous past with many open relationships, however, fans have come to her defense before her Season 5 exit.

One of Love Island’s latest bombshells Emily shook up the villa when she coupled up with Harrison and left Destiny without a man.

She also attempted to get to know Keenan and Marco when she first arrived, leaving the islander girls with a bad taste in their mouths.

Though she did proudly admit that her past was more carefree than most, fans have since come to her defense after feeling she was given the wrong persona on the show.

Instagram: loveislandusa Has production given Emily a bad persona?

Fans believe Emily was getting bad edits resulting in negative opinions about her

Episode 19 of Love Island was full of revealed opinions, as the islanders were able to make the final pick on the guy and girl who went home.

First, the girls picked Harrison, who was coupled up with Emily. The guys were up next. After picking Emily to leave the villa, Mike admitted that, “This was an extremely difficult decision to make.”

Mike continued and said, “We decided to send this girl home because when she came in the villa, she got really comfortable really fast and we all felt that our part of the Love Island experience was finding a connection and then testing that connection… and we didn’t see a lot of that happening.”

Emily, who wasn’t hesitant to admit her open past where she engaged with multiple men all by the age of 17, was surprised to have gotten sent home but was happy that she was eliminated alongside Harrison.

Instagram: loveislandusa Emily and Harrison get voted off of Season 5 Love Island USA by their fellow islanders.

Though Emily will no longer be in the villa, fans of hers have come to her defense after noticing the shameful edits that production was giving her, as they angled her personality around her frivolous past.

One fan even took to Reddit to defend Emily, saying, “I think Emily is getting a bad edit. I’m sure there’s footage of Hannah/Marco and Leo/Kassy that’s more racy than what they’ve shown, yet we’re only seeing Emily/Harrison.”

While another pointed out the production’s intentions, saying, “We also don’t see all of their interactions. Producers could be giving her a s*ut edit. They haven’t gotten much screen time together.”

Other fans on Reddit also credited Emily for being more mature than some lead her on to be, saying, “She seems very emotionally intelligent as well and has a good way of explaining viewpoints I think!”

Another agreed and wrote, “Me too I can’t see any reason not to like her. I don’t get it.”

Though Emily was voted off of Season 5 of Love Island, one thing is for sure and it’s that her fan base has her back.

Those following the show can still catch up with what’s to come, as 13 new islanders just entered the villa for a new Season of Casa Amor. Love Island USA Season 5 airs exclusively on Peacock between Thursday and Tuesday.